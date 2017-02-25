From the Archives: An Eye for Style

During his press conference, Blackwell suggested an alternative pink gown, modeled on right. Mr. Blackwell, born Richard Sylvan Selzer, became a household name from the 1960s to the '80s with his finger-wagging fashion reports.
In 1968, Mr. Blackwell described Broadway singer Carol Channing as “the blond bombshell who looks like George Sand caught in a wind tunnel,” referring to the 19th century French novelist known for cross-dressing.
In panning actress Ann-Margret, he said she was "a Hell's Angel escapee who invaded the Ziegfeld Follies on a rainy night."
Also on his worst-dressed list: Vanessa Redgrave, Jane Fonda, Raquel Welch, Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor, Julie Christie, Barbra Streisand and Zsa Zsa Gabor