From the Archives: Fall fashions in downtown store window

This Sept. 17, 1953, photo by Bruce H. Cox accompanied a story on store window displaysin the next morning's Los Angeles Times:
Fall fashions flashed from downtown store windows yesterday as merchants unveiled dozens of dazzling displays of their interpretations of style for the new season.
And all of them pointed to their window and interior displays as evidence that, this year more than ever, taste and style in new design, fabrics and color are within reach of virtually everyone's budget. ...
"In the gowns of higher style, black easily dominated the field. And here the influence of recent showings by the French couturiers was distinctly discernible. ...
The store featuring the window display above was unidentified.