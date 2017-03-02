From the Archives: Jerry West signs with Lakers

In 1960, owner Bob Short moved the Lakers from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. The team needed another star to partner with forward Elgin Baylor.

Jerry West’s signing was reported in a Sept. 21, 1960, Los Angeles Times story:

Jerry West, captain of the victorious United States Olympic basketball team, signed a two-year contract yesterday with the Los Angeles Lakers.

West, the “kid from Cabin Creek,” thus was reunited with his college basketball coach, Fred Schaus, who left the West Virginia University this summer to coach the pro Lakers of the National Basketball Assn.

They participated in contract signing ceremonies yesterday in the Sports Arena with general manager Lou Mohs.

There was no indication of the value of the contract, although Mohs said they have not signed anyone in recent years for less than $7,500.

It was guessed that West will be paid $12,000 a year and it is obviously a no-cut contract for the first year, at least.

“I am sure that Jerry would have been in a position, after his first year of pro basketball, to do a pretty good job of dickering with us for his second year salary.

“That’s why we signed him to a two-year contract,” Mohs said.

West arrived yesterday from West Virginia.

West went on to become a 14-time all-star and an inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He played through the 1974 season. After his retirement as a player, West stayed with the Lakers as coach, scout and general manager until 2002.