From the Archives: Music in the Los Angeles Times' Globe Lobby

The 1940 Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention was in Los Angeles. As part of the convention, about 50 bands participated in music competitions. Some of it came to The Times’ Globe Lobby.
The Los Angeles Times reported the next morning:
The Times received a musical greeting yesterday form the Ford Dearborn (Mich.) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1494 Drum and Bugle Corps.
Clad in crisp black and white cadet uniforms with white plumes in their caps, the 64 men of the corps, led by Otto W. Herpick and Carl A. Brooks, gathered in The Times Building rotunda.
There the group — runners-up for national champions in Boston last year — serenaded the newspaper.
Monday, Joe Cline, a member of the organization won first place in the national bugling honors and the corps took first place in the brass quartet contest. …
This photo was published in the Aug. 28, 1940, Los Angeles Times.
This post was originally published on April 20, 2015.