From the Arhives: Oil well blowout

The blowout occurred during drilling in the Athens neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The original caption in the Oct. 3, 1975 Los Angeles Times for this two photo combo reported:
TABLEAUX IN MUD - Workers struggle to put cap with a shutoff valve in place after an oil well being drilled at Figueroa St. and El Segundo Blvd. blew out, spewing mostly mud and water in all directions. At right, the workers are caked with muck after getting the valve in place, directing the gusher upward. Shortly after, it was turned off. The well apparently had hit swamp gas.