From the Archives: Oscar win for Henry Fonda

The acting award for "On Golden Pond" was Henry Fonda’s first, though he was unable to go to the ceremony.

The ailing Fonda, 76, watched the show on TV as Jane Fonda accepted the award for him. "My father is so happy.... Me and all the grandchildren are coming over with [the award] right away!" she said.

His co-star in "On Golden Pond," Katharine Hepburn, won best actress.

Fonda died Aug. 12, 1982.

This photo by former Los Angeles Times staff photographer George Rose was published the morning after the Academy Awards and again with the Aug. 13, 1982, Henry Fonda obituary.

