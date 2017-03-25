From the Archives: Sandy Koufax wins fifth game of 1965 World Series

In that fifth game, Koufax pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 10. The Dodgers won 7-0.
After Koufax's pitching effort, Los Angeles Times staff writer Frank Finch wrote:
Koufax's 27th triumph and ninth shutout of 1965 defies description.
For the 84th time in his career, the second time in a World Series and the 22nd time this year, dandy Sandy struck out at least 10 batsmen.
Three of the four singles were fortunate, to say the least, and he walked only one batsman. …
Koufax was named MVP of the series, which the Dodgers won in seven games.
The post was originally published on Oct. 29, 2010.