20 children killed when minibus hits truck in South Africa

Emergency responders said Friday that at least 20 children were killed when a minibus in which they were riding collided with a truck northeast of South Africa's capital.

Images posted by the ER24 medical service on Twitter showed the minibus smoking and twisted on its side next to the truck.

ER24 said responders found about 13 children trapped inside the vehicle after its flames were put out. The other children were found outside the minibus.

The emergency service said the cause of the crash is not yet known. It occurred between the communities of Verena and Bronkhorstpruit.

