Advertisement
World & Nation

Commercial bus leaves highway and flips in Mississippi, killing 7 and injuring dozens

A badly damaged bus is shown after it left a highway and flipped.
A commercial bus left a Mississippi highway and overturned, killing seven, authorities said.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via
BOVINA, Miss. — 

Seven people were killed and dozens more injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. They were identified by their mother. Authorities were working to identify the other victims, he said.

Advertisement

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson, officials said.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement