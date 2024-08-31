Commercial bus leaves highway and flips in Mississippi, killing 7 and injuring dozens
Seven people were killed and dozens more injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.
The dead included a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. They were identified by their mother. Authorities were working to identify the other victims, he said.
Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson, officials said.
