The end of DACA would be 'a big win for Mexico,' foreign secretary says

Relations between the United States and Mexico have been strained since the inauguration of President Trump, who has threatened to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement, vowed to make Mexico pay for a border wall and — during his campaign — called Mexican immigrants rapists.

But Mexico has not given up hope that relations can improve, said its foreign secretary, Luis Videgaray Caso.

“For us this is the most important relationship in the world,” he said in an interview with The Times’ editorial board and reporters. “We believe also for America, Mexico is a very important relationship as well, and it's in the best interest of both sides to work it out in a constructive way.”

Here is the interview, edited for length and clarity.

What’s it like being America’s neighbor in the era of the Trump administration?

We are partners and we're friends. And one thing that neither of us can do is move away from each other. So no matter what the political environment is on either side of the border, we've got to figure out a way to work together.

I think we've been able to establish good relationships with people on President Trump’s team and that gives us an opportunity to do better than what most people expect in terms of the relationship. And we are working towards that on many fronts, particularly on trade. But I don't want to shy away from telling you that these are challenging times.

Are the challenges of President Trump more or less than the challenges of candidate Trump, in terms of the rhetoric?

There are some things that fortunately President Trump is not saying anymore — things that he said as a candidate. But there's still some negativity in things he says about Mexico. The tone is not as inflammatory as it was, but a lot of people in Mexico remember what was said [during] the campaign. That is still there and is somewhat reinforced every now and then.

Does Mexico still consider America a friend?

It is very clear that America is still Mexico’s friend.

But in my lifetime, this is probably one of the more challenging times that we face in the relationship and particularly because it comes after a time when the opinion that most Mexicans have of the U.S. [has] improved significantly.

Younger generations of Mexicans are not anti-American. On the contrary, [they] feel very natural about the relationship, they like American culture and American goods. Maybe [there were some issues] for my parents’ and grandparents’ generations. But not anymore. So the fact that [there is] this position from the White House, it’s certainly a bit of a contrast.

Is it something that can be reversed?

I think so, yes. Absolutely. We're not at the point of no return.

If U.S.-Mexico relations continue to deteriorate, how would this impact the role Mexico plays in helping with the war on drugs, fighting terrorism, stemming migration?

The political margin for continuing support in all of these tasks would be reduced. Any Mexican government would face strong pressure from public opinion questioning any kind of cooperation with a U.S. government that is not willing to cooperate with Mexico on other stuff.

Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, shakes hands Feb. 23 with Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray Caso at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Mexico City. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, shakes hands Feb. 23 with Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray Caso at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

You have been quoted as saying that renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, could potentially end in a better agreement that would be a win for everybody involved. How so?

The treaty can be better in many ways. We acknowledge that this is a relatively old treaty — 25 years since it was negotiated, 23 since it was enacted. The world has changed. We've learned a lot by doing other agreements. So it can be strengthened in a way that is quite positive for the three economies, by introducing better standards for things like the environment, labor, intellectual property protection, by introducing things that were excluded from the original treaty either because of regulation — think of energy — or things that didn't exist, like everything related to the Internet and e-commerce.

What do you say to unemployed American auto workers who believe they lost their job because of NAFTA and they voted for Trump because he promised to possibly scrap this agreement?

I think a lot of scapegoating has been done on NAFTA. The reality is, a lot of the jobs have been lost mostly to technology. And that is something that happens well beyond the reach of NAFTA or any other trade agreement.

Many people in those states that were red states in last year's election depend on NAFTA for a significant amount of jobs.

You cannot have a simplistic approach to this. Yeah, some jobs might have moved to Mexico [but] some jobs are created because of trade with Mexico.

Overall, a substantial number of jobs in agriculture, in manufacturing, depend on having access to the Mexican market.

What would be Mexico’s future without NAFTA?

Certainly Mexico is better with NAFTA than without it. But it's not the end of the world if NAFTA does not remain. We will continue doing business with the U.S. only not through NAFTA rules, through [the World Trade Organization], just as a lot of countries do.

We probably will be looking at other arrangements, expanding other trade relationships including [with] Brazil, Asia, Europe. So we do have a contingency plan.

Eugene Garcia / European Press Agency Immigrants-rights activists demonstrate Sept. 10 in favor of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. Immigrants-rights activists demonstrate Sept. 10 in favor of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. (Eugene Garcia / European Press Agency)

Is phasing out the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, DACA, a bad idea?

I don't know of any country that is willing to ship doctors, accountants, lawyers to another country. That's just a transfer of human capital. That would be a big win for Mexico to have these young kids that are law-abiding, creative, full of energy and well trained. All of them have a high school diploma. And the majority of them are college-educated.

It would be a big loss to the U.S., to the U.S. economy in particular. At a time when there are real labor shortages in the U.S., it's hard to understand why you want to ship out of the country this very talented human capital.

But to us, it doesn't matter if it's the Mexican economy winning and the U.S. economy losing. What really matters is what these young people want, and they want to stay. And for a reason. This is a country where they grew up. They are proud of their Mexican origin and heritage, but they feel American and they want to stay.