Advertisement
World & Nation

The U.S. and Mexico settle their avocado standoff — but not without a dig from the Mexican president

Hands over a pile of avocados
A worker selects avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico. Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
(Armando Solis / Associated Press)
By Patrick J. McDonnellForeign Correspondent 
Share
1

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday criticized the U.S. government’s withdrawal of inspectors from avocado packing houses, even as both sides in the dispute said that exports to the United States would resume.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture halted inspections in the violence-plagued state of Michoacán on June 15 after two of its employees were “attacked and detained,” according to Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

The move effectively blocked shipments to the United States of both avocados and mangoes from Michoacán, paralyzing a crucial industry. Mexican officials and producers put the damage at $75 million in lost exports and thousands of lost jobs.

Advertisement

In his regular morning news conference, the Mexican president accused Washington of setting a “bad precedent” in failing to reach out to Mexican authorities before abruptly canceling inspections.

In this photo taken on Sept. 5, 2017, a little-known mural by Diego Rivera, "Water, the Source of Life," is seen inside a monument to Mexico City's water system called the Carcamo de Dolores, or the Dolores Sump. Originally painted to be viewed underwater, the pool was drained when it became clear that the work would slowly be ruined. The hydraulic structure is located inside the Second Section of the Mexican capital's Chapultepec Park. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)

World & Nation

This mega-city is running out of water. What will 22 million people do when the taps run dry?

The challenge in Mexico City, built amid lakes by the Aztecs, had long been getting rid of water, not storing it. Now its taps are running dry.

March 21, 2024

“We first ask that the government of the United States not act in a unilateral manner,” López Obrador told reporters. “We have very good relations. We are working in a cooperative manner, and this is not the way.”

López Obrador, whose term ends on Oct. 1, has collaborated closely with Washington on issues including trade, immigration and crime. But the populist president has also often been a frequent critic of what he terms U.S. “arrogance,” especially in dealings on cross-border drug-trafficking.

There was no immediate reaction to López Obrador’s comments from U.S. officials — even as the U.S. ambassador traveled to Morelia, the capital of Michoacán, and declared the avocado standoff settled.

At a press conference with the Michoacán governor and other officials, Salazar said that the two sides had agreed to improve cooperation and set up a “very comprehensive” emergency plan to avoid future inspection snafus. Mexican authorities have vowed to bolster security for U.S. inspectors if needed.

Advertisement

The ambassador did not specify if inspections and imports of avocados and mangoes had resumed. On Friday, Salazar said that the inspectors — tasked with certifying that fruit are free of disease and pests before being exported — would “gradually” be returning to fruit pack-houses.

U.S. and Mexican officials have provided conflicting accounts of the June 14 incident that led to the shutdown of inspections.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 16: Customers line up on the street to place their order during a visit to 'El Califa de Leon' on May 16, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. The traditional 'El Califa de Leon' became the first Mexican 'Taqueria' (Taco stand) to be awarded by the worldwide known 'Michelin Guide' in the first ever 'Michelin Guide Mexico' published this week. The place was opened in 1968 and its located near Mexico City's downtown becoming a very popular spot to try the traditional Mexican Taco; its more famous dish is a taco called 'La Gaonera' named in honor of a bullfighter. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

World & Nation

It’s the first taquería in the world to get a Michelin star. Here come the two-hour lines

For the first time, a taco stand wins a Michelin star. Some taco aficionados in Mexico City are unimpressed.

May 23, 2024

While Salazar said the two inspectors were “attacked and detained,” Mexican authorities said the pair — both Mexican nationals employed by the embassy — were never targeted or held.

Their vehicle was one of dozens stopped in an unrelated protest about unpaid police wages in the Michoacán municipality of Paracho, according to Mexican officials. Demonstrators in Michoacán and elsewhere in Mexico routinely block roads to draw attention to their grievances.

Mexico exports more than $3.5 annually billion in avocados to the United States. Michoacán is the country’s primary producer of avocados, but organized crime gangs there regularly shake down growers, field hands, truckers and others involved in the lucrative commerce for “green gold,” as the fruits are known.

Advertisement

Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal contributed to this report.

World & NationMexico & the Americas
Patrick J. McDonnell

Foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell is the Los Angeles Times Mexico City bureau chief and previously headed Times bureaus in Beirut, Buenos Aires and Baghdad. A native of the Bronx, McDonnell is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman fellow at Harvard.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement