In pictures: Civilians trapped under Islamic State make a perilous escape from Mosul

As Iraqi security forces battle Islamic State in the streets and alleys of west Mosul, thousands of civilians trapped under the militants' rule are taking the opportunity to flee.
Yet their escape is a perilous one. They navigate for hours through an active battlefield, where bombs, snipers, mortar rounds and airstrikes are a constant threat.
Bulos is a special correspondent.
ALSO
Iraq's offensive against Islamic State militants in western Mosul sends thousands on trek for safety
Islamic State has been cranking out car bombs on an industrial scale for the battle of Mosul
The underground beauty salon that defied Islamic State in Mosul