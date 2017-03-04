In pictures: Civilians trapped under Islamic State make a perilous escape from Mosul

As Iraqi security forces battle Islamic State in the streets and alleys of west Mosul, thousands of civilians trapped under the militants' rule are taking the opportunity to flee.

Yet their escape is a perilous one. They navigate for hours through an active battlefield, where bombs, snipers, mortar rounds and airstrikes are a constant threat.

Bulos is a special correspondent.

ALSO

Iraq's offensive against Islamic State militants in western Mosul sends thousands on trek for safety

Islamic State has been cranking out car bombs on an industrial scale for the battle of Mosul

The underground beauty salon that defied Islamic State in Mosul