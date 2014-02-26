Bill Nagel - Executive Vice President, Business Services

Bill Nagel joined the Los Angeles Times as Executive Vice President, Business Services in July 2009. In this role, Nagel is responsible for growing alternative revenue streams through the marketing and sales of The Times world-class print production, distribution and marketing services to other entities across Southern California. He is also responsible for business to consumer marketing for the Los Angeles Times Media Group's portfolio of products.

Previously, Nagel was Sr. Vice President of Business Channels for the San Diego Union-Tribune, overseeing both consumer and advertising revenue development. In addition, he was instrumental in developing and executing the Union-Tribune's business strategy, including managing the launch of several successful new products.

Nagel started his career with the Chicago Tribune in 1988. He eventually rose to the position of Director, Transportation and Single Copy, where he was responsible for developing and implementing the single copy strategy for the city of Chicago along with overall responsibility for fleet operations.

Nagel holds a BS degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

