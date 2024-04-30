For the Record - April 30, 2024

Center Theatre Group: In the April 29 Calendar section, an article on the fall reopening of the Mark Taper Forum said that Center Theatre Group season subscription packages go on sale Monday. They go on sale May 8. Also, the article said Urban Bush Women’s “SCAT! ... The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar” would be part of CTG’s season. It is not currently on the schedule.

