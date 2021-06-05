Unique Pasadena Luxury Living

The first and only luxury mid- or high-rise building in the City of Roses, 388 Cordova presents newly constructed residences with spectacular mountain, sunset, evening light and city views over the surroundings from most of its condominium residences. These bright and open residences feature nearly 11-foot ceilings, self-contained climate-control systems with independent ducting, versatile rooms, dual-walled insulation and ultra-high speed, fiber-optic internet systems for work and play. Each home features two private, outdoor terraces. The two remaining residences are available for sale, and both are move-in ready. The building at completion will feature a rooftop resort deck with pool.

Location: 388 Cordova Street, Pasadena 91101

Asking price: $1,664,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 1,767 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Highly detailed interiors with Italian-designed cabinetry; new appliances; upgraded countertops and flooring; expansive windows and 11-ft ceilings; AT&T Fiber ultra-high-speed internet at 1000/1000 ensures fast connections; attended entrance offers another level of privacy

Contract: Zeny Androus, 2nd Avenue Sales & Marketing

626.673.8801

sales@388cordova.com

www.388Cordova.com

DRE#: 02040897