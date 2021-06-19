This spectacular Pasadena estate in exclusive Linda Vista is an extraordinary property, featuring four floors of masterful design and craftsmanship - exquisitely upgraded and accessible via stairs or elevator. The culinary kitchen with Wolf range and ovens includes a large island counter. There are elegant, formal dining and living rooms with fireplace, an entertainer’s media room and family room with fireplace, plus a large master retreat with private patio and spa. Rounding out this stunning, secluded private escape are the pebble-coat pool/spa, sauna, and steam bath shower along with San Gabriel mountain and cityscape views.

Location: 1505 El Mirador Drive, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $3,850,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 7,200 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Pasadena estate in exclusive Linda Vista near Rose Bowl; an extraordinary property; 4 floors of masterful design & craftsmanship; exquisite upgrades; chef’s kitchen, Wolf range & ovens; elegant dining, living & media rooms; large master retreat with private spa; pool/spa; sauna; steam shower

Contact: Edward Uriarte, Compass

626.817.3238

Edward@EdwardUriarte.com

www.EdwardUriarte.com

DRE#: 01102702