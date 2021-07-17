Well located on beautiful St. Albans Road, across from the rose garden at Lacy Park, is this handsome 1948 two-story New England Colonial style home, which is sited on nearly a half-acre of park-like grounds. This pride-of-ownership home features three upstairs bedrooms plus a downstairs den, a formal living room with a gas fireplace and wonderful natural light plus a formal dining room. Across the rear of the home is a gorgeous, well-constructed covered brick patio that extends the outdoor entertainment space from the living room to the kitchen. Prime location and absolutely stunning setting.

Location: 1235 Saint Albans Road, San Marino 91108

Asking Price: $2,680,000

Year Built: 1948

Living area: 2,492 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Nearly a half-acre of park-like grounds; sparkling Perry pool and spa; spectacular yard features open grassy space for playing and entertaining; playhouse built on the ground could be used as a work-from-home space, home gym, or a playroom; den with fireplace; prime location

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.sarahrogersestates.com

DRE#: 01201812