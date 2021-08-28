Models Now Open at Luxury Community
Fulfill your dreams at Brasada Estates, a new gated community of luxury residences atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the tree-filled canyons of San Dimas, visit to tour the stunning new model homes, take in the community’s grand scale and experience the best of modern floor plans and European architecture. The residences have been strategically interspersed over more than 277 acres of scenic rolling hills and are accentuated by amazing panoramic views as far as downtown LA. Just five minutes from the 210 and 57 intersection, this one-of-a-kind community of 65 luxury homes is where your destiny awaits. Take a tour today; homes now selling.
Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773
Asking price: From $2,600,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms
Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; custom selections throughout; every home includes a downstairs master suite; 1- & 2-story homes; 6 floorplans available & a variety of exterior styles; 24-hour gated security; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing
Contact: Grandway Residential
833.272.7232
info@brasadaestates.com
www.BrasadaEstates.com
DRE#: 01883374