Models Now Open at Luxury Community

Fulfill your dreams at Brasada Estates, a new gated community of luxury residences atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the tree-filled canyons of San Dimas, visit to tour the stunning new model homes, take in the community’s grand scale and experience the best of modern floor plans and European architecture. The residences have been strategically interspersed over more than 277 acres of scenic rolling hills and are accentuated by amazing panoramic views as far as downtown LA. Just five minutes from the 210 and 57 intersection, this one-of-a-kind community of 65 luxury homes is where your destiny awaits. Take a tour today; homes now selling.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; custom selections throughout; every home includes a downstairs master suite; 1- & 2-story homes; 6 floorplans available & a variety of exterior styles; 24-hour gated security; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing

Contact: Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.BrasadaEstates.com

DRE#: 01883374