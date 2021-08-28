Updated 1924 Spanish

This romantic two-bedroom, one-bath Spanish sits on a lovely, shade-dappled lot. You enter the home via a wide Saltillo patio that leads into the elegant living room with an adjoining dining area. There are two expansive bedrooms, including a light-filled master with a tall, soaring ceiling and glass-paned doors that lead out to the terraced back patio and yard. Wrapped in tiled seating areas offering unlimited options for relaxing, dining or celebrating under the stars, this house offers an idyllic lifestyle with magazine-worthy curb appeal. This is truly a wonderful place to call home. Don’t miss this hidden gem in our foothills.

Location: 48 West Mariposa Street, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $749,000

Year built: 1924

Living area: 975 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Features: Remodeled kitchen with granite overlaid counters, stainless steel appliances and a rich stacked stone backsplash; remodeled bathroom; master bedroom with soaring ceilings; dining area with French doors that open out to the spacious parcel with multiple seating areas

Contact: Dhari Thein, Deasy Penner Podley

626.437.7414

dhari@dhari.com

www.48WestMariposa.com

DRE#: 01403784