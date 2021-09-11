This spacious 1939 Williamsburg Colonial-style home is sited on two separate legal parcels in San Marino; one is a vacant lot with its own gated drive entrance. The home features 3,886 square feet of living space on 17,129 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The rear yard is wonderful for entertaining and includes a redone patio with room to host a large party among the swimming pool with tree swing, spa, grassy area, rose garden and mature trees. Buyer shall independently explore the possibilities for the use of the adjoining separate parcel, such as a pool house, garage, or ADU.

Location: 1250 Lorain Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $3,250,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 3,886 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Features include large office off the living room with French doors to patio; family room with oversized fireplace, built-ins, and French doors to the covered patio; a California basement with temperature-controlled wine cellar; 2 tankless water heaters; dual HVAC systems

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers & Susie Aguirre

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812, 01130705