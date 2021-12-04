Pasadena Millionaire’s Row Condo

Incredible value on Millionaire’s Row and convenient to Pasadena shops and restaurants, this spacious condo is ideally located on the second floor with treetop views and easy elevator access. Relish over 2,200 square feet of space with three bedrooms, two baths, a formal dining room, an informal eating area and laundry. For entertaining, choose the sizeable living room with a traditional fireplace or the back patio. The master suite has three closets and a roomy bath area, including a tub and separate shower. Do you want the space and details of a single-family home with the ease of condo living? If so, then this is your new home! Open Sat and Sun, 2-4 pm. Offered at $1,025,000.

Location: 1200 S. Orange Grove Blvd., Unit 9, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,025,000

Year built: 1968

Living area: 2,205 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Built in 1968; 16-unit complex; 2,205± square feet (per assessor); Sub-Zero refrigerator; owner storage room in garage area; secured 2-car covered parking; secured guest parking; heat/air system covered by HOA; built-in cabinetry in dining area; in-unit laundry room

Contact: Compass Pasadena

Jennie Manders

818.321.3162

jennie@jenniemanders.com

www.compass.com/agents/jennie-manders/

DRE#: 00843100