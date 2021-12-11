Holiday Fun Is Happening Today at Brasada Estates

You’re invited to bring the whole family to Brasada Estates’ new luxury home community in San Dimas today, Saturday, December 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. Fun holiday festivities include a tree lighting ceremony and tour of exquisite model homes wonderfully decorated for the holidays. Come and enjoy photos with Santa, children’s holiday crafts and light refreshments with hot cocoa. Promising a special experience, the new estate homes by renowned luxury home builder Grandway Residential are set atop the beautiful scenic hillsides and tree-filled canyons of San Dimas. Don’t miss expansive panoramic views overlooking city lights that extend as far as downtown Los Angeles.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; custom selections throughout; every home includes a downstairs owner’s suite; 1- & 2-story homes; 6 floorplans available & a variety of exterior styles; 24-hour gated security; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing

Contact:

Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.BrasadaEstates.com

DRE#: 01883374