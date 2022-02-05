Magnificent 1937 Colonial

Built in 1937, this elegant Colonial is sited on a large lot in one of San Marino’s prettiest estate neighborhoods, laced with treelined sidewalks and beautiful architectural properties. With tastefully updated kitchen and bathrooms, this property is an excellent opportunity to move into this award-winning school district!

Location: 1275 Kenilworth Avenue, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $2,998,000

Year built: 1938

Living area: 4,145 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 4,145 square feet; 20,800-square-foot lot; 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; updated kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances; updated bathrooms with custom designer finishes

Contact: Compass

Ted Clark & Heather Lillard

626.817.2123

tedclarkandpartners@gmail.com

www.tedandheather.com

DRE#: 01074290