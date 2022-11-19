Oceanfront Sanctuary

Perched on the Santa Barbara coastline, welcome to this enchanting 1949 single-story Spanish adobe, adorned with the Pacific Ocean as its backyard. Highly sought-after, unobstructed ocean frontage (100 +/- feet) and island views make this bluff-top home dazzle. Situated on 1.46 +/- acres, the three-bedroom, two-bath home features a detached guest suite, chef’s kitchen, laundry room, two-car garage, and French doors throughout, leading to sprawling grounds and ocean vistas. Finish the day with a breathtaking sunset and the fresh air of the sea breeze from your own backyard. If preferred, take the shared private path directly to the beach and watch the sun disappear.

Location: 3139 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara 93109

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 1949

Living area: 3,045 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, guest suite

Features: Panoramic ocean views; guest suite; vaulted ceilings; French doors; 3 fireplaces; La Cornue stove; shared private beach access; approx 100 ft of ocean frontage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Maureen McDermut, DRE#: 01175027

805.570.5545

maureen.mcdermut@sothebys.realty

www.maureenmcdermut.com

Houghton Hyatt, DRE#: 1992372

805.453.4124

houghton@houghtonhyatt.com