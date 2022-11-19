Oceanfront Sanctuary
Perched on the Santa Barbara coastline, welcome to this enchanting 1949 single-story Spanish adobe, adorned with the Pacific Ocean as its backyard. Highly sought-after, unobstructed ocean frontage (100 +/- feet) and island views make this bluff-top home dazzle. Situated on 1.46 +/- acres, the three-bedroom, two-bath home features a detached guest suite, chef’s kitchen, laundry room, two-car garage, and French doors throughout, leading to sprawling grounds and ocean vistas. Finish the day with a breathtaking sunset and the fresh air of the sea breeze from your own backyard. If preferred, take the shared private path directly to the beach and watch the sun disappear.
Location: 3139 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara 93109
Asking price: $10,995,000
Year built: 1949
Living area: 3,045 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, guest suite
Features: Panoramic ocean views; guest suite; vaulted ceilings; French doors; 3 fireplaces; La Cornue stove; shared private beach access; approx 100 ft of ocean frontage
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Maureen McDermut, DRE#: 01175027
805.570.5545
maureen.mcdermut@sothebys.realty
www.maureenmcdermut.com
Houghton Hyatt, DRE#: 1992372
805.453.4124
houghton@houghtonhyatt.com