Serene Vista Retreat

Stunning views, sophisticated design, luxe amenities, and private magical gardens offer the ultimate Montecito retreat. Gracious public spaces are filled with natural light, opening up to an expansive outdoor oasis boasting spectacular views and park-like grounds. A spacious primary suite enjoys an ocean-view balcony and office. A lower-level game room and a wine cellar add an extra layer of entertainment, while a pool and spa, pool house, guest house, and bocce ball court offer ultimate outdoor entertainment. Resting on an acre with an attached three-car garage, this Mediterranean estate is in proximity to all the best that Montecito has to offer and is in the MUS district.

Location: 850 Romero Canyon Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 6,947 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Ocean-view office; game room; wine cellar; pool & spa; pool house; guest house; bocce ball court; 3-car garage

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01815307 / 01447045 / 01954177 / 0195106