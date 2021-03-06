Brand-new Beverly Hills Modern
Behind the gates and lush landscape in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats, this brand-new Hamptons-inspired modern, with a five-car subterranean garage, is the culmination of privacy, style and entertainment, near Rodeo Drive and other world-class destinations.
Perfect indoor/outdoor lifestyle awaits in an L-shaped estate with exquisite walnut wood paneling and Hermes leather backdrop, overlooking an expansive pool. Formal living, dining and office are framed by glass sliders showcasing a custom-built outdoor entertaining area with BBQ/bar and pool/spa. Rarely does a home embody both warmth and modern aesthetics and provide social and family possibilities.
Location: 632 N. Palm Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $23,995,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 13,550 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Chef’s kitchen with oversized glass wine cellar; soaring 11-foot ceilings; marble wine wall; bar; theater; gym with sauna and massage; upstairs study plus 5 bedrooms including sumptuous primary suite with marble baths/soaking tub
Contact: Laurent Mamann Slater, Hilton & Hyland
310-780-9971
laurent@hiltonhyland.com
hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01348767