Modern Spanish in Pacific Pallisades

This newly built modern Spanish masterpiece sits less than a minute away from the most incredible bluff views. The five-bedroom, eight-bath estate spans three stories and boasts dramatic high-pitched ceilings. Enjoy an ample bedroom count with a killer master suite. Downstairs is the ultimate entertainer’s paradise, fit with a movie theatre, game room, gym area, full bar, and a brick wine cellar. Guests will love the grassy yard, outdoor BBQ and sparkling pool, all surrounded by a private mature hedge.

Location: 443 Almar Avenue, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $7,500,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 6,781 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Ideal location; master retreat; movie theater; ocean and mountain views; sparkling pool and spa

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01377932

