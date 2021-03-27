270-Degree, Heart-Stopping Views

EightyEight SixtySix is a consummate corner lot etched above the Sunset Strip. Perched on the seminal Bird Streets is your single-story contemporary nest emanating endless outdoor living and 270 degrees of breathtaking Southern California views. Minutes from 90210, bask in Hollywood legacy overlooking the city from nearly every room. Through a herringbone hardwood floored formal living room, showcasing a marble fireplace and coffered ceiling, is your secluded retreat. Viking appliances, U-Line wine fridges and a walk-in pantry comprise your center island chef’s kitchen with custom tile backsplash.

Location: 8866 Collingwood Drive, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking price: $10,900,000

Year built: 1955

Living area: 17,782 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Your primary view suite is accentuated by a marble fireplace, walk-in closets and the highest-quality detailing between the dual vanities and glass shower; expansive outdoor grounds offer a large pool, patio, BBQ, a perfectly manicured grass backyard with a charming gazebo and views

Contact: Rodrigo Iglesias, Rick Hilton, Barron N. Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Hilton & Hyland

310.278.3311

rodrigo@hiltonhyland.com, rick@hiltonhyland.com, barron@hiltonhyland.com, tessa@hiltonhyland.com

hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 00994039, 00904327, 02049154, 02058981