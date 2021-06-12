270-Degree Heart-Stopping Views
EightyEight SixtySix is a consummate corner lot etched above the Sunset Strip. Perched on the seminal Bird Streets is your single-story contemporary nest emanating endless outdoor living and 270 degrees of breathtaking Southern California views. Minutes from 90210, bask in Hollywood legacy overlooking the city from nearly every room. Through a herringbone hardwood floored formal living room, showcasing a marble fireplace and coffered ceiling, is your secluded retreat. Viking appliances, U-Line wine fridges and a walk-in pantry comprise your center island chef’s kitchen with custom tile backsplash.
Location: 8866 Collingwood Drive, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking price: $8,250,000
Year built: 1955
Living area: 17,782 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Your primary view suite is accentuated by a marble fireplace, walk-in closets and the highest-quality detailing between the dual vanities and glass shower; expansive outdoor grounds offer a large pool, patio, BBQ, a perfectly manicured grass backyard with a charming gazebo and views
Hilton & Hyland
