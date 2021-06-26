A Private Enclave Close to Nature

Open Sunday, June 27, 2-5 pm: Live in a peaceful, encapsulated enclave next to Will Rogers Park in a hiker’s paradise. The area is coveted for its amazing sense of quiet and privacy, as it is surrounded by Santa Monica Mountains parkland. Nature abounds in this charming and bright home with its beautiful front and back gardens, bursting with blooms. Evenings are magical as the sun sets over the canyon beyond. The adaptable floor plan suits different lifestyle needs with three downstairs bedrooms and a large family room for a single-level lifestyle. There is also a large second-floor bedroom suite which could be an office, guest, or primary. Beaches are nearby.

Location: 1111 Villa View Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $3,950,000

Year built: 1952

Living area: 3,049 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 2 fireplaces; wood floors; near the Village and hiking trails; patio; front and back gardens

Contact: Joan Sather, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.740.0302

joan@joansather.com

www.joansather.com

DRE#: 00575771