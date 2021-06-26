A Private Enclave Close to Nature
Open Sunday, June 27, 2-5 pm: Live in a peaceful, encapsulated enclave next to Will Rogers Park in a hiker’s paradise. The area is coveted for its amazing sense of quiet and privacy, as it is surrounded by Santa Monica Mountains parkland. Nature abounds in this charming and bright home with its beautiful front and back gardens, bursting with blooms. Evenings are magical as the sun sets over the canyon beyond. The adaptable floor plan suits different lifestyle needs with three downstairs bedrooms and a large family room for a single-level lifestyle. There is also a large second-floor bedroom suite which could be an office, guest, or primary. Beaches are nearby.
Location: 1111 Villa View Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $3,950,000
Year built: 1952
Living area: 3,049 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: 2 fireplaces; wood floors; near the Village and hiking trails; patio; front and back gardens
Contact: Joan Sather, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.740.0302
joan@joansather.com
www.joansather.com
DRE#: 00575771