Welcome to 1426 Harridge Dr., 90210

Located on a promontory with striking, 270-degree, unobstructed city, mountain and ocean views, this property is located just minutes from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and is the perfect opportunity to remodel a home with endless potential. Sitting on three parcels of land, this ‘ten out of ten’ view property currently boasts over 7,300 square feet of living space. The proposed conceptual renderings and floorplans give just one example of what is an amazing opportunity. Property is currently tenant-occupied but can be delivered vacant or with flexible and cooperative tenants in place, paying premium rent for a minimum of 10 more months.

Location: 1426 Harridge Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 1995

Living area: 7,320 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Attention developer and owner-users: unobstructed panoramic views from downtown to Catalina Island; located on a promontory; cul-de-sac; 3 parcels of land included in sale; pool; grassy yard; guest house; perfect for entertaining; current home has over 7,300 sf of living space

Contact: Alexis Boris Waterman, Compass

310.990.6894

Alexis@alexisestates.com

www.compass.com/agents/alexis-boris/?showClientView=true

DRE#: 01941211