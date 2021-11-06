Mid-Century Modern with Ocean Views

Cantilevered over the hillside on Pacific Palisades’ coveted Paseo Miramar, this post and beam architectural has panoramic ocean and mountain views. The dining room and kitchen flow into the impressive great room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The ocean-view master suite features a wealth of natural light, vast closet space and doors that open unto a large patio. The second story is comprised of the second bedroom and bath, while an additional space with its own entrance and ocean views occupies the home’s lower level, making it the ideal home office. A rare opportunity to purchase a soulfully rich architectural, coupled with E. Ray Schlick’s plans for a two-story addition.

Location: 561 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $4,500,000

Year built: 1964

Living area: 2,127 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Designed by architect E. Ray Schlick with plans for a two-story addition; panoramic ocean and mountain views; great room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows; lower-level office or studio with own entrance

Contact: Compass

Hugh Evans III

310.500.1331

hugh@hughevans3.com

www.hughevans3.com

DRE#: 00997121