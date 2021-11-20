Rare opportunity to acquire a spectacular estate that is an homage to luxury and nature, a work of art inside and out. From the moment you enter this securely gated oasis on one of the most breathtaking lots of more than half an acre, you’re met with the splendor of vertical gardens and water features. An indulgent oasis offering the utmost in privacy and luxury. Walk to Beverly Hills Hotel. Shown only by appointment to pre-qualified buyers.

Visit: www.916Benedict.com

Location: 916 Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $17,500,000

Living area: 6,840 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; thirty-foot entry doors; resort pool & waterfall; chef’s kitchen; formal dining room; expansive family/media room with fireplace; gym; office

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605