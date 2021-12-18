Coming Soon

Advertisement
Calling all investors! Tenant in place provides instant income. Gated and private, this stunning East Coast Traditional is sited at the end of a long driveway on over an acre of park-like grounds, featuring a saltwater infinity pool, grassy lawn area, and large motor court allowing for ample parking. The covered front porch wraps around to an enormous patio deck, overlooking panoramic canyon and city views. Extensively remodeled in 2011 and exquisitely furnished, this fabulous residence features five bedrooms and five and a half baths.

Location: 1145 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 5,580 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: City views; high ceilings; paneled library; chef’s kitchen; wine tasting room; screening room; saltwater infinity pool

Contact: Sunset Strip Brokerage

Tracey D. Clarke
310.880.7513
tracey.clarke@sothebys.realty
www.traceydclarke.com
DRE#: 01330679

John Giddins
310.666.6365
johngiddins@gmail.com
www.losangelesluxuryestates.com
DRE#: 1242450

