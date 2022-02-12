Breathtaking View Promontory

In prime Lower Bel Air, this view estate sited on nearly two acres is one of the best development or fixer opportunities in Los Angeles surrounded by $30M-$295M homes. This Mid-Century modern home features grand scale and walls of glass that showcase unobstructed city and canyon views from almost every room. Designed by celebrated architect William R. Stephenson, this architectural masterpiece is privately sited behind gates and features a large motor court, four beds and six baths, an open floor plan featuring an incredible indoor-outdoor flow, a sparkling pool, and a large, contiguous patio perfect for entertaining.

Location: 960 Stradella Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $8,195,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 4,320 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: +/-18,000 square feet of interior living space; www.960StradellaRd.com

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Neyshia Go & Craig White

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: Neyshia: 01933923; Craig: 1884948