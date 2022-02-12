Breathtaking View Promontory
In prime Lower Bel Air, this view estate sited on nearly two acres is one of the best development or fixer opportunities in Los Angeles surrounded by $30M-$295M homes. This Mid-Century modern home features grand scale and walls of glass that showcase unobstructed city and canyon views from almost every room. Designed by celebrated architect William R. Stephenson, this architectural masterpiece is privately sited behind gates and features a large motor court, four beds and six baths, an open floor plan featuring an incredible indoor-outdoor flow, a sparkling pool, and a large, contiguous patio perfect for entertaining.
Location: 960 Stradella Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $8,195,000
Year built: 1962
Living area: 4,320 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: +/-18,000 square feet of interior living space; www.960StradellaRd.com
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills
Neyshia Go & Craig White
310.882.8357
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: Neyshia: 01933923; Craig: 1884948