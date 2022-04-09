Light and Airy Designer’s Home

A formal entry leads to a massive living room with huge skylights and walls for art. The modern kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Den overlooks back yard and greenery. Two large masters upstairs have doors removed and been combined into one huge master suite but could easily be converted back. Downstairs bedroom opened and used as a den has 3/4 bath. Modern kitchen with commercial stove and upscale appliances. Small private backyard with spa and greenery. Dog run in side yard. Roof deck over garage faces west. Completely gated and private but located in the heart of West Hollywood. All very private and secure. Bring your art collector clients!

Location: 520 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood 90048

Asking price: $3,350,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 3,072 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Grand entry; designer’s home; very high ceilings; high sleek walls

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Richard Klug

310.991.1333

richard.klug@sothebys.realty

www.richardklug.com

DRE#: 00745969