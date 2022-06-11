1952 Remodeled Sierra Madre Ranch

Welcome to this tastefully updated, ranch-style home, nestled against the mountains of Sierra Madre and tucked away on a quiet, family-friendly street. The home has an open and inviting floor plan with an updated kitchen, featuring Carrara marble countertops, newer appliances, hardwood floors, and a mobile center island. The kitchen is open to the dining and living rooms, which also feature hardwood floors, a fireplace, recessed lighting, large windows, plus French doors leading to the backyard. This home is in close proximity to Sierra Madre’s charming downtown with coffee shops and restaurants just a few blocks away, as well as Sierra Madre Middle School.

Location: 455 East Laurel Avenue, Sierra Madre 91024

Asking price: $1,500,000

Year built: 1952

Living area: 1,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; updated kitchen; hardwood floors; recessed lighting; drought-tolerant landscaping; mountain backdrop

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers and Susie Aguirre

626.390.0511

Sarah@SarahRogersEstates.com

www.SarahRogersRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01201812