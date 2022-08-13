Luxury Living Steps from the Sand

Stunning and sophisticated 2021 contemporary ocean-view, walk-street home. Rare opportunity to purchase this like-new, flat, walk-street home in Hermosa Beach. This south-facing masterpiece, built by master home builder Mike Davis with interior by Barone Design, has all of the amenities of a luxury estate.

Open House: Saturday, 8/13, 2-4 p.m.

Location: 57 7th Street, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking price: $7,800,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,247 SF + 800 SF of outdoor living space, 4 bd, 6 ba

Features: Vertigo light fixtures; outdoor kitchen; Primordia Caesarstone counters; Wow tile backsplash; Hubbardton Forge Vitre chandelier; Debussy European white oak floors; Pendant Accord Conico fixture; Creston automation; elevator; automatic curtains and shades; 3-zone AC; outdoor shower

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

lauren@laurenforbes.com

www.laurenforbesgroup.com

DRE#: 01295248