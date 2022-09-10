638 Siena Way
A newly constructed architectural masterpiece overlooking the Bel Air Country Club, this nearly 17,000-square-foot Zoltan Pali vision has been brought to life as a standalone opportunity for unparalleled 2022 quality and superb design, whilst offering the traditional pedigree and views of prime Bel Air. The home’s horizontal yet fluid rhythm begins as the cobblestone courtyard unveils the skyline view, carries through the privately gated and modest entryway, and flows into an unassuming reveal of the 16,849-square-foot masterfully crafted seven-bed, eleven-bath residence with all three levels anchored by a striking staircase.
Location: 638 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Asking price: $42,500,000
Year built: 2022
Living area: 17,401 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: The modernist architectural exterior was crafted with Indiana limestone and curved bronze metalwork to complement the tranquil refined palette, thoughtfully angled with a blended wall-cladding of travertine and board-form concrete and French walnut floors.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland, Compass
Drew Fenton
DRE#: 01317962
310.858.5474
Sally Forster Jones
DRE#: 00558939
310.579.2200
Tyrone McKillen
DRE#: 01915539
949.212.8721
Tomer Fridman
DRE#: 01750717
310.919.1038