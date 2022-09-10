A newly constructed architectural masterpiece overlooking the Bel Air Country Club, this nearly 17,000-square-foot Zoltan Pali vision has been brought to life as a standalone opportunity for unparalleled 2022 quality and superb design, whilst offering the traditional pedigree and views of prime Bel Air. The home’s horizontal yet fluid rhythm begins as the cobblestone courtyard unveils the skyline view, carries through the privately gated and modest entryway, and flows into an unassuming reveal of the 16,849-square-foot masterfully crafted seven-bed, eleven-bath residence with all three levels anchored by a striking staircase.

Location: 638 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $42,500,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 17,401 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: The modernist architectural exterior was crafted with Indiana limestone and curved bronze metalwork to complement the tranquil refined palette, thoughtfully angled with a blended wall-cladding of travertine and board-form concrete and French walnut floors.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland, Compass

Drew Fenton

DRE#: 01317962

310.858.5474

Sally Forster Jones

DRE#: 00558939

310.579.2200

Tyrone McKillen

DRE#: 01915539

949.212.8721

Tomer Fridman

DRE#: 01750717

310.919.1038