10 New Luxury Homes

Welcome to Ridgewood 10, a collection of new modern homes adjacent to Paramount Studios in Hollywood, CA. There are 10 single-family homes, each with up to 2,353 sq ft that includes three ensuite bedrooms, beautifully finished bathrooms including a convenient powder room, and main living areas with open floor plans, high ceilings with built-in speakers, and oversized balconies with folding glass doors. Each residence is spacious and supplemented with an expansive 400+ sq ft rooftop patio with views of the iconic Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory. Located close to some of the best shopping and dining in L.A. as well as local hiking trails and nightlife in Hollywood.

Location: 916 North Ridgewood Place, Los Angeles 90038

Asking price: Starting at $1,299,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: Starting at 2,240 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Custom cabinetry, quartz counters, and walk-in pantries in each of the kitchens; top floor has two primary bedrooms with walk-in closets with laundry located between them; no shared walls; individual and private entry; full-size garages pre-wired for EV vehicles

Contact: Compass

Ash Hammad and Mike Wu

626.298.3030

ash.hammad@compass.com

ashandmike@compass.com

DRE#: 01700230