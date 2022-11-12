9000 Cynthia St. #300

Blending clean lines, rich interiors and an organic modern aesthetic, living in the heart of Los Angeles’ premiere Norma Triangle has never been as welcoming. An exquisite display of open-concept dining and strategic interior flow gracefully leads you through the abode. Spread among the spacious layout is a fully remodeled residence endowed with striking vistas from the sunrise and shimmering silhouettes of the DTLA skyline from the sunset. From its third-floor vantage point and southwest orientation, the picturesque cityscape of West LA sits at your doorstep.

By appointment only.

Location: 9000 Cynthia Street #300, West Hollywood 90069

Asking price: $1,749,000

Living area: 1,453 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Curated enhancements: Hunter Douglas blackout shades and sheer curtains; tile imported directly from Coasta de Azahzar, just west of the Spanish Balearics

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Barron N. Hilton

310.777.1317

Barron@HiltonHyland.com

www.HiltonEstatesGroup.com

DRE#: 02049154