419 St. Cloud Rd.

Tucked behind the gates on one of east gate Bel Air’s most coveted streets | Seamlessly blend exquisite traditional architectural elements with a clean California conception & an abundance of natural light | Welcome to 419 Saint Cloud. Ground-up new construction, this impressive 8-bed, 16-bath Georgian modern white-brick compound comprises Euroline custom steel doors and windows. No expense was spared in selecting the finest materials, including stone and marble slabs throughout in addition to an incredible selection of transitional lighting fixtures in every room.

Location: 419 St. Cloud Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $39,500,000

Living area: 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms

Features: Enter through dramatic double doors into the grand foyer to be immediately greeted by canyon views and beyond, flanked by a sizeable butler’s pantry, formal living room warmed by a custom marble fireplace and formal dining which opens onto the grand main terrace.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Barron N. & Tessa Hilton

310.777.1317

Barron@HiltonHyland.com

www.HiltonEstatesGroup.com

DRE#: 02049154