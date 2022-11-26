BlairHouseUnit701.com

Designed to mirror a luxury Park Avenue residence, this large single-level unit is one of a kind. Rich and refined finishes in this expansive unit that affords both north and west-facing views. Redone by a New York art collector, who has set the stage for a jazzy cocktail party. All guests are welcomed with valet service and doors held open. Upon arriving at the unit, take in the views across the living room to Westwood Hills and Bel Air. To the right past the bar, you have one of the three possible bedrooms. A great possible den that enjoys the church steeple view and the bells that ring ever so beautifully each day.

Location: 10490 Wilshire Boulevard #701, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $2,195,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 2,776 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: The Blair House is a community with an up-to-date fitness center, expansive pool deck, tennis/basketball court, and a redone clubhouse/conference room. Public records show the bedroom count as two bedrooms. The third bedroom, the den, does have its own closet.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ari Wintraub

310.428.5045

Ari.Wintraub@Sothebys.Realty

www.ariwintraub.com

DRE#: 1943483