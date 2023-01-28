Private Single-Story

Revel in profound privacy. Relax with the security of a gated entrance at the end of a cul-de-sac. This single-story gem lays out perfectly. A drop-down projector and screen transform the primary suite into a private screening room. Spacious dual closets accommodate a serious wardrobe. The spectacular pool with mosaic glass tile and expansive Baja shelf make this the crowning achievement of this stunning yard. Lush landscaping, flat grassy yard, outdoor kitchen, firepit – all in total privacy. Incredible guest house for creative office or gym.

Location: 16154 High Valley Place, Encino 91436

Asking price: $40,000/mo lease

Year built: 2022

Living area: 4,900 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; single story; guest house; pool & spa

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932