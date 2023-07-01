Stunning Bel Air Crest Contemporary Open Sunday 2-5 p.m.

This stunning remodeled contemporary home is located in the exclusive and 24/7 guard-gated community of Bel Air Crest. The entry leads to the Hermitage floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lighting, maple hardwood flooring and large windows flooding the rooms with natural light throughout. The top floor offers large living, dining and family rooms with fireplace and gorgeous views, wet bar, large chef’s kitchen with top appliances and quartz countertops, guest bath and laundry room. A lower level offers a primary suite with fireplace and lavish marble bath with huge walk-in closet, all opening to an outdoor patio.

Location: 2355 Buckingham Lane, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $3,525,000

Year Built: 1999

Living Area: 2,960 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Fabulous community amenities include new clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, new gym, dog park, hiking trails and clubhouse. Great location with easy access to freeways, the Westside and the Valley; located in the wonderful Roscomare School District.

Contact: Lori Hashman Berris

Sotheby’s International Realty T

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605