Desirable Double-Lot Estate in Prime Beverlywood

An iconic home steeped in timeless style and sophisticated design, 9430 Cresta Drive is one of just three highly desirable double-lot estates in prime Beverlywood. Encompassing six bedrooms, seven full and three half-baths across three levels, this palatial 11,706-square-foot home presents a masterful selection of modern amenities and elegant living spaces – all perfect for elevated hosting and refined everyday living.

Location: 9430 Cresta Drive, Beverlywood 90035

Asking price: $15,000,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 11,706 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: An absolute entertainer’s dream, complete with a home theater and game room poised for billiards, poker nights and more. Additional estate amenities include a gym, dry sauna, steam shower, a built-in main-level bar, a two-car garage as well as two additional driveway parking spaces.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc@marcnoah.com

www.marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495