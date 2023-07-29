Art Deco Celebrity Compound Set in the Highly Coveted Oaks

Set in the highly coveted Oaks stands this Art Deco celebrity compound, offering the ultimate private estate experience. Spanning three levels, the estate boasts stunning glass walls that open up to reveal lush park-like grounds, providing a seamless connection between the indoors and outdoors. The main level features a large formal living room with soaring ceilings, exuding elegance and grandeur while opening up to a large patio. The focal point of this room is a period fireplace, adding a touch of classic charm. Additionally, there is a spacious dining room, perfect for hosting memorable dinner parties and gatherings.

Location: 2477 Canyon Oak Drive, Los Feliz 90068

Asking price: $7,500,000

Living area: 4,804 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: On the upper level, the primary suite is a sanctuary of luxury. It includes a private balcony that overlooks the treetops, providing a serene and picturesque view. The suite also features a walk-in closet and a spacious private bathroom adorned with period tile.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Alphonso Lascano, DRE#: 01723550

818.800.8848 / alphonsolascano@gmail.com

Bjorn Farrugia, DRE#: 01864250

310.998.7175 / bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.Carolwoodre.com