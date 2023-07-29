Brand-New, Remodeled Two-Bedroom Unit at Coveted IV Seasons Condos
Brand-new, remodeled two-bedroom and den at the coveted IV Seasons Condos located on a tree-lined street in Beverly Hills. Located on the south corner with tree-top views. Beautiful entry with light oak wood flooring throughout, high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown moldings and floor-to-ceiling windows. A large dining and living room with fireplace that leads to a terrace. The kitchen has quartz countertops, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry and a large breakfast area. The large primary suite boasts walk-in closet and bath including double sinks. Second bedroom has a custom closet and bath. Laundry room w/cabinets.
Location: 300 North Swall Drive, #255 Beverly Hills 90211
Asking price: $3,195,000
Year built: 1981
Living area: 2,850 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, den
Features: The building is known for its full-time doormen, valet parking for residents and guests, a heated pool & spa, gym and extra storage. Very close distance to such hot spots as The Ivy, Cecconis, Craigs, Bristol Farms, The Henry, Alfred Coffee and Cedars Sinai.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Lori Berris
310.880.3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
DRE#: 00962605