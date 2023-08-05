Modern Elegance, Refinement in Heart of Miracle Mile

A Colonial Estate offering modern elegance and refinement is meticulously maintained and located in the heart of Miracle Mile. The compound is situated on an oversized lot with lush greenery and mature trees, gated front yard, spacious backyard and a garage that has been converted to an ADU, which offers flexibility and potential for various uses. Ultimately, if you are excited by character but don’t want to compromise on the practical yet important comforts and conveniences found in new construction, this is the perfect home for you.

Open Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Location: 1039 South Cochran Avenue, Miracle Mile 90019

Asking price: $2,750,000

Living area: 3,430 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The intricacies of the brick facing mixed with black lacquer door, leaded glass windows and white columns exude charm and evoke emotion. Step inside and be greeted by the gracious entry with millwork details on the doors, crown moldings, staircase, and fireplace mantel.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Andrew Rhoda

213.915.8879

homes@andrewrhoda.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01879250