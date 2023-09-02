OSKLO-Designed Architectural Compound

New construction, designed and built by OSKLO, this ultra-private architectural compound is located behind a mature landscape of Japanese pines and manicured garden amongst Billionaires Row in the best location of the Bird Streets. Set upon a near half-acre parcel with city views, a cobbled and gated driveway leads to this modern agora of 8,326 SF narrated through seamless indoor/outdoor living areas and interior design of custom OSKLO furnishings second to none. Textures of quarried limestone transition to oak floors, block-carved fireplaces and custom millwork framed by 13-ft ceilings. OSKLO house is an architectural achievement built for the most refined of tastes.

Location: 9235 Robin Drive, Bird Streets 90069

Asking price: $12,995,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 8,326 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Custom OSKLO furnishings; central living atrium; quarried limestone; oak floors; blockcarved fireplaces; custom millwork; 40-ft metal doors pocket to reveal an Amangiri-inspired backdrop; lap pool and spa; outdoor garden dining area with 15-ft fireplace; city views

Contact: The Beverly Hills Estates

Branden & Rayni Williams

310.626.4248

Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com

www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com

DRE#: 02126121, 01774287, 01496786